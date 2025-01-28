



Today’s highlights include significant discounts on the latest-generation iPad Air models, starting at $499, along with $200 reductions on both the basic and upgraded 1TB M4 MacBook Pro. Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 10 base models have returned to their Black Friday prices, with premium titanium options now seeing a $70 discount. A variety of other accessories, including charging devices, keyboards, and more, can be found in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.



iPad Air Starting at $499, M4 MacBook Pro with 1TB for $200 Off, and More – DMN 12

Apple’s budget-friendly M2 iPad Air models now $100 off at Amazon, starting at $499

Today, Amazon is offering a great opportunity to snag fantastic deals on Apple’s iPad Air collection. The base model with 128GB storage and an 11-inch display is now priced at $499 shipped, thanks to available on-page coupons across various color choices. This configuration, typically priced at $599, is now available for a straight savings of $99, coming close to the best deal we’ve seen in the last few months except for a brief one-day offer at Best Buy for $30 less with limited colors.

Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch:

Apple iPad Air 11-inch M2 128GB $499 (Reg. $599)

(Reg. $599) Apple iPad Air 11-inch M2 256GB $599 (Reg. $699)

(Reg. $699) Apple iPad Air 11-inch M2 512GB starting at $799 (Reg. $899)

(Reg. $899) Apple iPad Air 11-inch M2 1TB $999 (Reg. $1,099) | OOS

Apple iPad Air M2 13-inch:

Apple iPad Air 13-inch M2 128GB $699 (Reg. $799)

(Reg. $799) Apple iPad Air 13-inch M2 256GB $799 (Reg. $899)

(Reg. $899) Apple iPad Air 13-inch M2 512GB $1,000 (Reg. $1,099)

(Reg. $1,099) Apple iPad Air 13-inch M2 1TB $1,194 (Reg. $1,299) | OOS



iPad Air Starting at $499, M4 MacBook Pro with 1TB for $200 Off, and More – DMN 13

Titanium Apple Watch Series 10 GPS + Cellular models reach historic lows starting at $629

We previously highlighted the return of Black Friday pricing for the standard Apple Watch Series 10 models, and now we shift our focus to the sleek titanium versions. The latest Apple Watch generation has replaced stainless steel with stunning titanium cases available in Slate, Natural Silver, and Gold finishes. Both 42mm and 46mm sizes, equipped with GPS + Cellular, are now back at Amazon’s all-time low prices starting from $629 shipped. More information is provided below.

The titanium models, offered in all three colors, are now matching the lowest pricing we’ve recorded on Amazon:

42mm Apple Watch Series 10 Titanium GPS + Cellular $629 (Reg. $699)

(Reg. $699) 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 Titanium GPS + Cellular $659 (Reg. $749)

(Reg. $749) 42mm Apple Watch Series 10 $329 (Reg. $399)

(Reg. $399) 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 $359 (Reg. $429)

Note! Black Friday pricing is back on all Apple Watch Series 10 models starting at $329



iPad Air Starting at $499, M4 MacBook Pro with 1TB for $200 Off, and More – DMN 14



iPad Air Starting at $499, M4 MacBook Pro with 1TB for $200 Off, and More – DMN 15



iPad Air Starting at $499, M4 MacBook Pro with 1TB for $200 Off, and More – DMN 16



iPad Air Starting at $499, M4 MacBook Pro with 1TB for $200 Off, and More – DMN 17

Today’s accessories and charging discounts:

The latest Logitech POP ICON keyboard and mouse combo for Mac and iPad is currently marked down to a new low of $57

Take advantage of Anker’s HDMI 2.1 cables that support 8K, now selling for as little as $7 with Prime shipping (46% off)

Organize your workspace with this 6-in-1 112W USB-C Anker charging station, available at its low of $30 (32% off)

No MagSafe? No issue. This universal mount is compatible with almost any smartphone, now priced at $10 (Save 23%)

Enhance your everyday carry with ESR’s 5-card vegan leather MagSafe wallet, available for under $13 (Save 20%)

The Anker PowerCore Reserve power bank station offers a 60,000mAh capacity in a five-pound design starting at $103 (Reg. $150)

Sharge has introduced a compact 30W Pouch Mini 10,000mAh power bank with an inbuilt USB-C cable, now back down to its low of $40

Benefit from 48,000mAh of portable power with the UGREEN Nexode power bank station, now at its $119 low (Reg. $170), and more

Anker’s Zolo 10,000mAh magnetic power banks are perfect for boosting iPhones and AirPods, currently at $25 (Reg. $40)



iPad Air Starting at $499, M4 MacBook Pro with 1TB for $200 Off, and More – DMN 18



iPad Air Starting at $499, M4 MacBook Pro with 1TB for $200 Off, and More – DMN 19



iPad Air Starting at $499, M4 MacBook Pro with 1TB for $200 Off, and More – DMN 20



iPad Air Starting at $499, M4 MacBook Pro with 1TB for $200 Off, and More – DMN 21

Add DMN to your Google News feed.



FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.