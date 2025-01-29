iPhone SE 4 Launch Date: Anticipating Apple’s Enhanced Upgrade

Last fall, Apple unveiled its flagship iPhone 16 series, highlighting advancements in Apple Intelligence. However, a new iPhone model is set to be released soon, providing similar modern features at a more affordable price. Here’s what we know about the iPhone SE 4 release timeline.

Anticipated iPhone SE Launch in March

Multiple sources indicate that Apple plans to release the iPhone SE 4 in the early part of this year.

Specifically, March 2025 appears to be the most likely month for the rollout.

Typically, Apple does not launch major new products in January or February, although the Vision Pro broke that trend last year. The company usually has plans for launches in March and/or April.

Given the supply chain reports surrounding the production schedule for the iPhone SE 4, March is the more probable date.

For reference, the previous iPhone SE models were launched on these dates:

iPhone SE 3: March 18, 2022

iPhone SE 2: April 24, 2020

iPhone SE: March 24, 2017

As illustrated, Apple has typically introduced new iPhone SE models in either March or April, with the April date aligning with the pandemic’s impact. It’s plausible that this April launch was postponed due to COVID-19.

New iPhone SE 4 Features

Upon the arrival of Apple’s new iPhone SE, it is anticipated to bring significant enhancements over the existing SE model.

Notable features include:

Edge-to-edge OLED display with no Home Button, featuring Face ID and a notch

A18 chip, identical to the one in the iPhone 16

8GB of RAM

Support for Apple Intelligence

48MP camera comparable to the iPhone 16

USB-C connectivity

Introduction of the first Apple-designed 5G modem

These capabilities will be offered at a significantly lower price compared to the iPhone 16.

The current iPhone SE starts at $429. While it remains uncertain if Apple will maintain this price for the new SE, expect at least an increase in storage and a starting price no higher than $499—potentially even lower.

Although it may lack certain premium features from the iPhone 16, the iPhone SE 4 is poised to be the ideal choice for most consumers.

