Is It Still a Good Investment?

Last year, I reviewed the Samsung ViewFinity S9, a 5K monitor that directly competes with Apple’s Studio Display. As I noted, “the primary attraction of the ViewFinity S9 is its pricing.” But how does the Studio Display hold up? Is it still a viable option two years post-launch? I’ve spent months investigating this.

As mentioned, the Studio Display is not a recent addition to the market. Apple launched it in March 2022 alongside the first Mac Studio as a solution for those seeking a replacement for the now-discontinued 27-inch iMac. After experiencing Samsung’s 5K monitor, I concluded it was time to take a closer look at Apple’s Studio Display, even though it isn’t brand new.

You’re likely acquainted with some of the specifications of Apple’s Studio Display. While I summarize them, I’ll also evaluate its worthiness in 2025.

The Ideal External Retina Display for Your Mac

If you’re anything like me, transitioning back to a non-Retina display after an experience with a Mac is almost impossible. I’m referring not just to brightness and color but also to pixel density. Everything appears incredibly sharp and visually appealing. I described pixel scaling briefly in my ViewFinity S9 review:

To provide some context, I’m currently using a 27-inch 4K monitor from LG. While the 4K resolution is a marked improvement over 1080p, I can definitely tell that at this size, the display lacks the sharpness of my Mac’s screen – particularly at optimal settings. That’s because Apple’s Retina displays utilize HiDPI (High Dots Per Inch), effectively doubling the scale of the interface and enhancing clarity. With a 5K display, macOS can render the 2560×1440 interface at 2x, leveraging the entire 5120×2880 resolution at 218 pixels per inch. On the other hand, my 27-inch 4K display requires either larger interface elements (reducing window space) or compromises sharpness at lower HiDPI settings. That’s precisely why the Apple Studio Display boasts a 5K resolution.

The Studio Display features a 5K panel that can attain up to 600 nits of brightness, making it suitable for most settings. My previous 4K monitor only reached 350 nits, so this upgrade is substantial. Nonetheless, there are areas where the Studio Display could improve.

In contrast to the pricier Pro Display XDR, which features local dimming to manipulate brightness in selected screen areas, Studio Display employs an LED-backlit LCD panel. While the contrast is superior compared to most LCD monitors, it doesn’t achieve true black levels. Furthermore, it lacks HDR support, a feature already present on nearly all contemporary iPhones and iPads.

Some users may also find the Studio Display’s limitation to 60Hz refresh rate a downside. Personally, I don’t see this as a major issue, especially since my MacBook Pro connected to it has a 120Hz display. Nevertheless, I concur that a future iteration of the Studio Display should integrate a 120Hz refresh rate.

What Sets Apple’s Studio Display Apart

On the other hand, the Studio Display boasts particular features that endear it to me, primarily its build quality. While Samsung’s ViewFinity S9 offers an impressive 5K panel nearly identical to Apple’s, the construction quality of the Studio Display is unquestionably superior.

Using a Studio Display is akin to using a Mac. The monitor is crafted entirely from metal, eschewing plastic, which contributes to its elegant and durable design. It’s refreshing to utilize a monitor that remains stable even when my desk shakes. Samsung attempted to enhance stability by including a metal base in its plastic monitor, but it fell short. The Studio Display can be adjusted with just a single finger and remains firmly in place without wobbling.

The glossy glass cover greatly enhances the appeal for me. Matte screens do not suit my preferences, as I emphasize color accuracy. Although there is a more costly model of the Studio Display with a matte finish (referred to as nano-texture), the base version features a glossy display. Honestly, I believe this adds to its premium appearance.

Another remarkable feature of the Studio Display is its sound quality. I’ve never encountered built-in speakers that match the caliber of those in Apple’s monitor. With six speakers capable of delivering Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, the audio experience is likely more immersive than that of my television’s standard sound. There’s simply no contest here.

The presence of three USB-C ports on the rear is a fantastic feature, allowing the monitor to function as a dock. Since it connects to your Mac through a single Thunderbolt cable that can also charge MacBooks, it helps maintain a cleaner desk setup.

Additionally, the Studio Display includes built-in microphones and a webcam. The microphones perform adequately, while the webcam received criticism for its quality during the Studio Display’s launch. An improved webcam in future versions would certainly be a welcome enhancement.

Do I Regret My Purchase? Is It Still Worth It?

So, is purchasing a Studio Display still worthwhile? Ultimately, it hinges on your specific requirements and expectations for an external monitor.

At a price point of $1,599 for the base version lacking a height-adjustable stand ($1,379 at Amazon), the Studio Display is undeniably a luxury product. However, it faces minimal competition. There are OLED monitors that deliver deeper blacks or higher refresh rates than the Studio Display, but few can match its build quality and exceptional audio capabilities.

If your only goal is to acquire a 5K monitor for an authentic HiDPI experience with macOS, options like Samsung’s ViewFinity S9 and the newly unveiled Asus ProArt 5K Display exist. However, if you truly seek a monitor that perfectly complements your Mac in every aspect (and can afford the price), the Studio Display is an excellent choice.

I don’t regret the decision to purchase a Studio Display in 2025, even with speculation of Apple potentially releasing a new model soon. Although it was pricey and has areas for improvement, it has met all my expectations for an external monitor.

