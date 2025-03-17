Is the Bitcoin Cycle at Its Peak? Historical Halving Data Indicates Potential for Gains Through Late 2025

Trusted Editorial material, assessed by leading industry professionals and experienced editors. Ad Disclosure

Bitcoin has experienced a decline of over 29% from its peak in January, fostering growing speculation among investors about an impending bear market. Following weeks of significant selling pressure, Bitcoin is now consolidating between $80K and $85K, lacking a distinct breakout direction.

Bulls are facing a pivotal challenge, as they need to push BTC past critical resistance levels to thwart bears from further reducing prices. A failure to reclaim the $85K-$90K range could trigger another wave of selling, pushing prices toward lower demand zones. Factors such as global market uncertainty and macroeconomic challenges, including inflation worries, increasing interest rates, and concerns over trade disputes, have contributed to a fragile sentiment among investors.

Amid this short-term uncertainty, insights from IntoTheBlock reveal a significant historical trend—historically, bitcoin peaks have been observed 12–18 months post-halving, suggesting that the current cycle’s peak might occur in mid-to-late 2025.

The pressing question remains: Is this cycle unique? With rising institutional adoption, shifts in government policies, and increasing market volatility, analysts are closely monitoring whether Bitcoin will adhere to its historical trajectory or if these external factors will redefine it. The coming months will be decisive for Bitcoin’s long-term path.

Historical Halving Trends Indicate Potential for Further Growth

Bitcoin has encountered persistent selling pressure, reflecting the broader difficulties within both the cryptocurrency and US stock markets. Macroeconomic uncertainties, fears of trade conflicts, and tightening financial conditions have contributed to a decline in investor confidence, resulting in widespread volatility among risk assets.

Since the beginning of the month, Bitcoin’s value has plummeted by nearly 20%, and the bearish trend seems to persist. Nevertheless, market fundamentals remain robust. Institutional adoption is on the rise, and plans by US President Donald Trump to create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve could act as a significant catalyst for future price movements.

As illustrated by insights from IntoTheBlock on X, examining past Bitcoin halving cycles indicates that peaks typically occur 12–18 months following a halving. This trend hints that the peak for the current cycle could emerge around mid-to-late 2025.

Though institutional flows and regulatory shifts could introduce new dynamics to this cycle, analysts at IntoTheBlock believe there remains ample opportunity for Bitcoin to reach its ultimate peak. If historical patterns hold true, the current correction may be a necessary precursor to a significant rally.

Bitcoin Faces Challenges Below $85K as Bulls Confront Key Resistance

Bitcoin (BTC) is presently trading at $84,200, struggling to build momentum following days of selling pressure that have kept prices below the critical $85K threshold. Bulls need to reclaim the $90K-$91K level to validate a potential recovery, as this zone aligns with the 4-hour 200 moving average (MA) and exponential moving average (EMA)—critical technical indicators that frequently indicate trend reversals.

A breach of this resistance could catalyze a substantial upward movement, potentially paving the way for another attempt at previous all-time highs. However, if the price cannot sustain above $85K and reclaim the moving averages, it may result in further downward pressure, pushing Bitcoin below the $80K level.

With market sentiment remaining delicate, bulls are encountering a significant challenge in the days ahead. Should BTC remain confined below resistance levels, selling pressure could escalate, forcing the market to gravitate towards lower demand zones. Conversely, a decisive breakout above $90K could revive bullish momentum, signaling a possible conclusion to the recent correction period. The forthcoming trading sessions will be pivotal in shaping Bitcoin’s short-term direction.

Featured image from Dall-E, chart from TradingView