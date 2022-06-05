Jonathan Scott Is Now An Uncle And He Is On Cloud 9

Jonathan Scott can’t contain his joy at being a new uncle.

The “Property Brothers” actor paid a touching homage to his newborn nephew, Parker, on Instagram on Friday. Scott captioned a snapshot of Parker’s small hand in the hands of his mom and dad, Scott’s twin brother (and co-star) Drew Scott, and his wife Linda Phan, with a touching note about how lucky Parker was to have them as his father and mother.

“Parker James… you don’t realize it yet, but you’re the luckiest kid on the planet to have such an extremely loving mother and father in Drew and Linda,” Jonathan Scott wrote. The black-and-white snapshot was used by baby Parker’s parents to announce his arrival on Wednesday.

Jonathan Scott Is All Ready To Spoil His Nephew

“Our lives will never be the same again.” Drew Scott captioned the photo on Instagram, “Welcome to the world, Parker James.” He also included a second image of the ecstatic first-time parents snuggling their baby boy while he breastfed.

On the couple’s “At Home” podcast on Wednesday, Phan expressed her joy at becoming a mother.

After dealing with infertility, the couple revealed they were expecting last December.

“We hope that as we evolve through it, perhaps one of you watching this can feel somewhat less lonely on whatever journey you’re on!” they said at the time in a combined statement on Instagram. In March, they wrote an open blog entry on the Scott Brothers website about their path to motherhood. Meanwhile, Jonathan Scott and his partner of more than 2 years, actress and Reality star Zooey Deschanel, are getting on with their lives.

Jonathan Scott told TODAY in April about the 1938 Georgian-style home he and his wife bought in Los Angeles late last year. The mansion is their “forever home,” according to Jonathan Scott and Deschanel, who has a passion for real estate and design.