Julia Roberts Brother Discusses Her Relationship

Eric Roberts is dispelling any rumors that he and sister Julia Roberts are on the outs, but he acknowledged that they don’t see eye-to-eye on “a lot” of things.

Rift rumors have surrounded the bother and sister for over three decades, and they’re apparently all exaggerated. Still, Eric, who is Emma Roberts’ father, knows how the speculation started.

“Oh yeah, Julia and I have always been fine,” he said on the Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast. “I think years and years ago I was doing a press tour for some movie — I don’t even know what movie it was — and it was just when ‘Pretty Woman’ just got released and so they’re asking a bunch of questions about Julia Roberts. And I said, ‘Hey, excuse me, can we talk about me?’ Thinking I was very funny.”

Fans and media immediately assumed a family feud was afoot.

“It’s like, ‘Oh, they have a problem. Oh my God, they have a problem.’ And suddenly all these problems I keep hearing about I have with my sister that I don’t have with my sister,” he continued. “And they’re just popping up all the place. And I’m asked about them as if they’re real issues… I became something it wasn’t.”

Eric said he and his famous Oscar-winning sister have a typical relationship but said they “don’t agree on a lot of things.” He and Julia Roberts, he said, have “always talked, we’ve always b******” and “always had fun, knowing each other. Simple as that.”

Julia Roberts Praised By Her Brother

“The Dark Knight” actor praised his sibling, calling the “Gaslit” star a “cool chick” and a busy mom with three teenagers.

“I just stay out of her hair with the press. And that’s all. Simple,” he said, “and she stays out of mine.”

Despite his praise, Eric refused to delve deeper.

“Oh, you know what, if I start doing that, I’m going to get myself in trouble no matter what I say,” he added. “She’s a great mom, by the way. She’s a cool mom. She’s a hip mom. She knows it all.”