Kate Hudson Shows Her Support For Her Son As He Went Official On Instagram With His Girlfriend

Kate Hudson’s son, Ryder, has grown up quite fast but his mother is taking it all in her stride.

He took a massive step when he uploaded a sweet photo on his Instagram where he was giving a kiss to his girlfriend.

- Advertisement -

His companion was absolutely delighted and Ryder captioned the picture with a heart emoji.

Ryder’s snapshot was met with many more comments from fans which included: “So cute,” and, “this makes me so happy,” and Kate Hudson chimed in too.

Kate Hudson wrote: “Sweets,” and added a double heart emoji.

- Advertisement -

The photo was taken in a sports bar and was uploaded on Valentine’s Day, but Ryder hid the identity of his loved one.

Just a day earlier, Ryder accompanied Kate to the Super Bowl, where they appeared to have had the best mother-son date.

“Well that was an absolute blast,” she wrote alongside a picture that showed Ryder with his arms around her and celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi.

In her Stories, Kate Hudson also shared pictures of them on their way to the Stadium as well as videos of them at their private box, which they shared with Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry.

Kate Hudson Opens Up About Her Motherhood And The Relation With Ryder

“Looks like you raised an amazing handsome young man, you’re such an amazing mom!!!” one commented on the picture, whilst another added: “Love this family photo, so wholesome.”

Kate Hudson has a special bond with her eldest son and previously opened up about their unique relationship.

She told Instyle: “I was really young, like, 23, when I had Ryder. So, our relationship has always been [a little unusual]. I mean, we’re close, and I am his mom. I’m big on manners. I’m big on politeness. I’m big on gratitude. But I’m a bit of a wild mum.”