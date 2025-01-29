Kendrick Lamar Dominates Apple Arcade Title Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show





Kendrick Lamar is gearing up to hit the stage at the Apple Music Halftime Show during Super Bowl LIX, happening in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9. The much-anticipated clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, and there’s a chance to stream the event for free in 4K this year.

Adding to the excitement, there will be an exclusive experience on Apple Vision Pro through Apple Arcade. The acclaimed music game, Synth Riders, is launching an exclusive Kendrick Lamar “HUMBLE.” Synth Riders Experience in preparation for the Halftime Show.

This exciting new game experience will be available starting February 6 for all Apple Arcade subscribers and can be accessed exclusively via Apple Vision Pro:

Even if you can’t attend Super Bowl LIX to watch Kendrick Lamar perform at the Apple Music Halftime Show, you can immerse yourself in his music in a vibrant way! Kluge Interactive is thrilled to present the Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. Synth Riders Experience™, exclusive to Apple Arcade on Apple Vision Pro. Each Synth Riders Experience™ is an innovative spatial-musical adventure, allowing players to step into a song’s universe. You’ll traverse a world inspired by Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.” music video, with moody spotlights pulsing to the rhythm, whisking players from New Orleans to the streets of Los Angeles. Navigate through the bustling crowds and claim your place on the throne in this thrilling, rhythm-driven journey.

For music enthusiasts, Synth Riders provides exceptional gameplay on Apple Vision Pro. Unlike on other platforms, there are no in-app purchases or content packs to unlock, as everything is readily available with an Apple Arcade subscription.

The Synth Riders Experience includes two modes on Apple Vision Pro. The first mode offers a mixed reality view that showcases your real-world surroundings while you play. The second is a fully immersive experience that completely transports you to a different musical realm.

Keep an eye out for more information! The Kendrick Lamar experience will be launching on Apple Vision Pro next week!

Apple Arcade is available for up to six users at a cost of $6.99/month following a complimentary one-month trial. This game subscription service is also part of the Apple One bundle.