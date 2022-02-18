Khloe Kardashian Makes A Tribute To Her Sisters, It Will Surely Make You Cry

Khloe Kardashian made a new tribute video to her sisters which will surely make you shed tears.

The bond between the Jenners and Kardashians is extremely strong.

If you have not been keeping up with the times, then Khloe Kardashian, 37, reminded her sisters Kourtney, 42, Kim, 41, Kendall, 26, and Kylie, 24, just how much they mean to her with a sweet Instagram tribute on February 16.

She shared a series of videos and pictures that were never seen before and showed how the sisters were partying, riding a horse, running, and even embracing each other.

Khloe Kardashian Shows Her Love For Her Sisters, They Reciprocate Theirs

And Khloe’s sisters certainly embraced the love that was shown. Kim wrote in the comments, “Side by side or miles apart SISTERS are always connected at heart,” while Kourtney added, “Always and forever.”

The sisters have always been there for each other, whether the times had been good or bad. Kylie has recently welcomed her son, Wolf Webster, into their family on February 2 while KimK is on a rough patch with her husband Kanye “Ye” West.

The crack in their relationship was played out in the public as Ye was broadcasting his personal issues all over social media. He had also shown his hatred for her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

On February 13, Ye shared a paparazzi photo of Kim holding hands with the Saturday Night Live comedian, while throwing shade at Pete’s Hillary Clinton tattoo.

Ye and Kim are still doing their best to co-parent their children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.