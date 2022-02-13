Kid Cudi Calls Kanye West Whack After He Announced Cudi’s Removal From Donda 2

With his most ominous statement to date on the status of their damaged friendship, Kanye West began his social media attack against friend Kid Cudi.

On Saturday night, the 44-year-old rapper made it plain that their recent collaboration will not be included on his upcoming album as long as the Ohio native, 38, remains close to his estranged wife’s new partner Pete Davidson. He shared a black-and-white photo from a dinner with Kid Cudi and Davidson at Nobu Malibu, with Davidson’s face red-crossed off.

Kid Cudi Calls Kanye West A F-king Dinosaur

Kim Kardashian and Oscar contender Timothée Chalamet were also present at the sushi-filled night out in the shot, which took place in 2019.

Cudi responded a short while later and called the Yeezy founder a ‘f***ing dinosaur’ before adding that everyone knows that he is the best part of Kanye’s albums. After that, the Pursuit of Happiness musician stated he would pray for him while making a peace sign.

Ye followed up his first post with another, this time picturing himself and Davidson in a spoof Marvel movie poster. Images of Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott, and Future are overlaid behind Ye. Kim Kardashian, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift are among the photoshop crew behind Davidson. The words “Who will win?” float above an image of Ye and Drake adjacent to a different image of Cudi and Davidson in a future post.

This isn’t the first time Kanye and friends have had a falling out. Cudi attacked both Ye (then West) and Drake on Twitter in 2016, questioning their utilization of many composers. “Don’t ever say ‘Ye name,” Ye said from the stage in Tampa, on the road in support of his The Life of Pablo album. “I gave birth to you,” he said, “and I’m in a lot of pain.” I’ve never felt so mistreated in my life. We’re two black dudes in a racist environment, Kid Cudi.

“First, I put on a pair of slim pants.” Ye apologized a week later in Houston, stating, “Kid Cudi is my brother” and labeling him “the most influential musician of the last ten years.” When Drake released “Two Birds, One Stone,” a song directed at Pusha T and Kid Cudi, Ye was named as a writer, songwriter, and producer in the credits.