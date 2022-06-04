Kim Kardashian Backs Shedding Weight To Fit Into Marilyn Monroe’s Dress

Kim Kardashian has finally spoken out about the extent she went to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the Met Gala. A month back the 41-year-old reality show star had won the sparkling skin-tight nude gown that the celebrated performer and singer sported to sing at President John Kennedy’s birthday in 1962, the year she passed away.

But Kim Kardashian had to shed a massive 16 pounds to fit into the dress and it could not be altered. Critics even suggested that the dress had to be split at the seams to accommodate her size.

More than the dress, her attempt to wear the dress and the attempts she made to hide her body in the slim dress. Headlines talked about her drastic attempt at weight loss. Critics spoke should the glamorizing of a sick culture of drastic diet to bring down weight instantly.

Kim Kardashian Compared Her Weight Loss With Christian Bale’s Shedding For The Insomniac

Kim Kardashian told reporters that she stood behind her decision to shed massively just to fit into a dress. She gave the instance of Renee Zellweger when she added weight to an iconic role in Bridget Jones’s Diary in 2001. She also mentioned that Christian Bale had also shed pounds for his roles, dropping to close to 121 pounds to reprise the role of an insomniac in his 2004 movie, The Machinist.

Kim Kardashian said that she was also donning a role and fitting into the icon’s dress was for her a leading part. She went on a crash diet for 3 weeks. It caused concern among her fans and critics.

Critics are concerned that as Kim Kardashian is a role model to millions, her choice of a glamour-filled diet culture portrayed weight change as a choice based on aesthetics, not for wellness or health.

Kim Kardashian revealed that she wore a sauna suit, ran on a treadmill, and did away with carbs and sugar. She said she mostly depended on vegetable protein and fresh vegetables.