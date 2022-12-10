King Charles Opts To Remove Himself From Harry-Markle Drama

This isn’t the first time King Charles has asked to stay out of certain situations. And with recent Netflix-released docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, raising many questions about King Charles’s involvement in this chaos. Back in the late 80s and early 90s were also chaotic for King Charles, he desperately tried to avoid the media and other questionnaires regarding Princess Diana. King Charles didn’t even talk about the Crown drama series.

King Charles Trying To Escape Chaotic Scenarios

Meghan Markle who has a white father and a black mother, never suffered racism while she was in the US, but after her arrival in the UK everyone in the royal family started to see her as an outcast and in her own words she ‘never felt more black’. A close person to the present King has revealed he hates confrontation and since the death of the former Queen, he has started avoiding anything related to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

With the Netflix Crown series King Charles never responded anything to it, he hasn’t even seen an episode of the series. Though Former Queen Elizabeth used to binge it with Prince Harry. With the recent release of the docuseries, the press has been storming Buckingham Palace and eagerly waiting for King Charles’s response, which is never going to come. With the docuseries, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not only shocked the Royal Family but the whole nation was shaken to the core.

However, some were worried about prince harry and Meghan Markle, if Prince Charles were to take their title off them. That’s not going to happen according to the former queen’s will no one’s titles will be snatched, including prince Archie and princess Lilibet, who was named after Queen Elizabeth II. Insights of the royal family drama are now exposed to the world so it would be impossible for the present King to stay distant about this.