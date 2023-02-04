Kylie Jenner Poses In Bikini Bottoms And Sheer Top On Vacation

Kylie Jenner’s Caribbean getaway is getting seductive. On Friday, the beauty mogul, who is now 25, revealed photos from her vacation on Instagram, wearing a sensual black top, with sultry long sleeves, featuring a string tied around her midriff. For her bottoms, she had on a paisley-colored bikini bottom with double straps from the Jacquemus Spring/Summer range released this year.

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Bikini Body While On Vacation

She used her own flair to personalize the ensemble by wearing star-shaped earrings, bright neon fur lining her heels, as well as a matching boa. Kylie posed in a few different ways on the deck that had a backdrop of palm trees and flowers in the photographs. Kylie Jenner closed the carousel with a treat for her fans – a glimpse of her body’s back, displaying her exposing bikini bottoms along with her view.

For the caption, she kept it brief and sweet by using an emoji of a baby angel. Earlier in the week, Kylie Jenner was spotted enjoying a bit of rest and leisure on a Caribbean beach. The mother of two was photographed in Caicos and Turks enjoying a solo swim in a spaghetti strap bralette bikini top in black, along with a thong bikini for her bottoms that matched, sunglasses inspired by workwear, and tiny bangles. This followed her front-row appearances at multiple Fashion Week presentations in Paris.

Other photographs of the actress at the beach showed her sporting a sarong skirt in neon green that, when adjusted, revealed a 2016 tattoo of the word – “sanity” – written phonetically in red ink on her back. Kylie released exclusive photographs of Aire, her son, when he turned one year old, on the day following the birthday of Stormi, her daughter.

In the caption, Kylie Jenner had called AIRE her star, moon, and son, and that she had spent her greatest year with him. She described how Aire made them feel complete and called him her angel. She concluded the message with her heartfelt birthday wishes and congratulations for the one-year-old. The star of Kardashians and 31-year-old Travis Scott share Stormi and Aire. Kylie also celebrated Stormi’s fifth birthday on Wednesday.