Kylie Jenner Flaunts Picture Of Newborn

Kylie Jenner is one of the most popular faces in the American entertainment industry. She is well known for her style statement and has a lot of fans from all around the world. She and Travis Scott are spending happy times together at the moment.

They have given birth to a child recently and the couple is loving it. The news of Kylie’s pregnancy was shared a long time back. However, the duo did not want to reveal any photographs of the newborn baby.

- Advertisement -

That was until this Easter celebration took place. Both Kylie and Travis were spotted having fun at Kris Jenner’s Easter party. They shared a number of pictures from the celebration on Instagram. Out of those snaps, one snap revealed their newborn son. The baby is just two months old at the moment.

However, the picture did not fully reveal the face of the baby. It only showed the backside of their newborn son. The infant was wearing blue jeans paired with red and black sneakers. Fans immediately spotted the picture and started commenting.

They conveyed their best wishes for Kylie Jenner and her child. They also asked the celebrity couple to show them the full face of the baby soon. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Kylie Jenner Yet To Reveal Her Newborn Son’s Face

- Advertisement -

It took Kylie Jenner two months to give the fans a first look at her newborn son. Unfortunately, a backside view of the baby was all the fans got for the time being.

Apart from the newborn, several young members of the Kardashian family were also spotted during the celebration.

Stormi Webster(Daughter of Kylie and Travis) along with Kim Kardashian‘s sons were seen having a great time at the party.

Children of Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian were also present. Kylie Jenner has also not disclosed the new name for her baby boy.