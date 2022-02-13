Kylie Jenner Finally Reveals Name Of Baby 2

Kylie Jenner announced the arrival of her son, Travis Scott‘s second kid, with an Instagram image of a tiny hand grasping an even tinier hand earlier this week. The newborn boy, who was reportedly born on February 22nd, is the Kar-Jenner family’s newest member and, for all intents and purposes, Stormi Webster’s new personal assistant.

Kylie Jenner’s Son Born On 2/2/22!

Neither of the kid’s parents (or famous aunts) disclosed his name straight away, as is customary with enigmatic celebrity baby announcements. Kylie revealed the name of her kid in an Instagram Story on Friday. She added a white-heart emoji and said, “WOLF WEBSTER.”

The beauty mogul waited four days after giving birth to her second kid on February 2 to announce his presence to the world, uploading a snapshot of his hand alongside his date of birth and a telling blue heart.

Kylie and Travis’ new addition to the family will join older sister Stormi Webster. And the siblings already have a special bond: Stormi’s birthday is February 1st, only one day before her brother’s!

In a beautiful video uploaded on Instagram in September, Kylie, 24, and Travis, 30, disclosed her pregnancy. Stormi, Kylie’s 4-year-old daughter, was shown cuddling her mother’s developing baby belly in the video.

On September 8, 2021, Kylie revealed her pregnancy. On Instagram, she posted a video montage. A clip of a positive pregnancy test was shown at the start of the video. She tagged Travis Scott’s Instagram handle and captioned the video with a white love emoji and a pregnant lady symbol.

Kylie Jenner also released footage of herself sharing the news with her mother, Kris Jenner, as well as other lovely clips of her daughter Stormi. Stormi may be seen kissing Kylie Jenner’s baby bump at the end of the video. Kylie Jenner’s family and friends showered her with congratulations on her Instagram post.