Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Pictures With Lover Travis Scott

On Thursday, Kylie Jenner shared her affection for baby daddy Travis Scott with her 334 million Instagram followers.

The 24-year-old beauty mogul shared three sweet photos of herself and the rapper, 31, kissing during a recent beach stroll.

Travis and Kylie, who have been dating on and off since 2017, had their second child, a boy, in February. Travis stood shirtless in a pair of loose blue pants in the Instagram photos, while Kylie wore a figure-hugging white dress.

For the unplanned session, the Kylie Cosmetics creator accessorized with a stack of hefty silver bracelets and wore her raven locks down. Kylie Jenner’s arms were around the Sicko Mode hitmaker’s neck, and he was clutching her little waist.

Kylie Jenner Is Enjoying Vacationing With Her Family

Kylie Jenner used a white heart, a blue butterfly, and a sunset emoji to caption Thursday’s PDA-heavy image. Kylie also shared a series of solo photos she took on a twilight stroll with Travis. In one photo, she posed with her hands in her hair, while in another, she walked towards the beach. ‘Love like a sunset,’ the entrepreneur captioned the slideshow. Kylie subsequently shared a cute video of herself, Travis, and their four-year-old girl Stormi feeding lizards on her Instagram Story.

As the lizards came closer to them for food, the family watched in astonishment. Kylie gave one of the reptiles a snack on a skewer, which made her shriek as it grabbed it away. Jenner’s youngest sister was dressed in a bright green bikini top and sarong. Her hair was tucked behind a pair of white sunglasses. Stormi was then given the task of feeding one of the friendlier animals. Travis took his daughter in his arms and knelt so she could hand off what looked like a berry.

The family looks to be on vacation in a tropical area, but Kylie did not reveal where they are in any of her Wednesday photos.