Last Warning To Claim The Stimulus Check Worth $22,954 By The Citizens

A final notice is being circulated all over about the last chance to claim the third stimulus check payment which can be worth $22,954. The last date for filing the income tax returns is 18th April for the year 2021. The American Rescue Act was approved and passed into law by Joe Biden, the President of America in March last year which provided tax refunds to the citizens in their hard times.

Citizens Only Have 2 More Days To Get Their Stimulus Check Payments

An approximate amount of $1.9 trillion was allotted for the stimulus check payments to eligible citizens. Though the majority of the citizens have already received their stimulus checks, there are still some who did not claim it till now or are eligible for an additional amount.

An individual applying for a general income tax return can get more than $3,000 as a refund. To claim this refund of a considerable amount for a middle-class family, they need to fill up and submit the tax form W-2. As per sources from the IRS, there has been an increase of 12% in the refund amount.

The child tax credit provides monetary assistance to eligible children of a family. This credit for children can give approximately $3,600 for each child directly into the bank accounts of the families.

The families who had to bear the expense of childcare were given the opportunity to demand at least $8,000 as tax credits which are commonly known as child and dependent care tax credits. The expenses that are covered under this scheme are housekeepers, transportation, school programs, babysitters, daycare, and day camps. Eligible people must submit a 2441 form with their returns.

This rebate can be claimed by families with early low income and who does not have any child. If they are joint filers, they will receive an amount of $27,380 and for individuals, $21,430 will be given. The last stimulus check from the Federal Government can be still claimed by people as the last date of filing is 18th April.