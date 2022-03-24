Leona Lewis Expecting First Baby With Dennis Jauch

Bleeding Love singer Leona Lewis revealed news of her pregnancy in an Instagram post. Lewis and Dennis Jauch, her husband, are having their first child this summer. The 36-year-old revealed her baby bump in the post, captioning it ‘can’t wait to meet you this summer.’

Jauch also posted a picture of his wife and wrote that the news was the biggest gift he could expect was coming in summer. He further wrote, ‘You are one hot *ss mama.’

Leona Lewis and Jauch’s friends quickly joined in the celebration and sent in congratulatory comments. Snoh Aalegra wrote ‘Congrats!!! Lewis married Jauch 3 years ago in 2019.

Leona Lewis Dated Jauch For 8 Years Before Their Marriage In 2019

Lewis and Jauch dated for 8 years before he proposed. They held the ceremony at a Tuscan vineyard in Florence in Central Italy. Jauch, a choreographer, first met Lewis while working as her backup dancer on The Labrinth tour in 2010.

Jermaine Jackman, winner of The Voice UK, performed at the ceremony on their big day. Leona Lewis was also a UK reality show winner, achieving national recognition when she won the third series of The X Factor in 2006, winning a $1.32 million contract with Syco Music.

Her winning single, a cover of A Moment Like This by Kelly Clarkson peaked at Number One for 4 weeks on the UK Singles Chart and broke a then-world record by reaching 50,000 digital downloads in 30 minutes. Leona Lewis signed a 5-album contract with J Records.

Leona Lewis had worn a white full-length tulle gown walking down the aisle with Ave Maria playing in the background with 180 guests in attendance. Se had then changed to a blush beaded gown for her reception and ended the party wearing an embroidered jumpsuit.

Though this Leona Lewis and Jauch’s first child, they had a lot of experience with their precious niece and their beloved dogs. She had wished for the bundle of Bliss on her birthday.