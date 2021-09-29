LEVI Will Upload Its Quarterly Earnings

Quite a few analysts have reported that the stocks of LEVI will upload their quarterly earnings after the market closes on October 6. Many analysts have already expected the company to come about and announce their EPS of $0.37 for this quarter. Individuals who would want to be a part of the conference call of the company can join in through the link.

The Quarterly Earnings Of LEVI

The stocks of LEVI previously uploaded their quarterly results on the 7th of July. The maker of blue jeans reported an EPS of $0.23 for the quarter, which was more than the consensus estimate set by analysts at $0.14. The company also has a net margin of about 5.78%. With a 25.98% return on equity. The revenue for the company is $1.28 billion, which is more than the analyst estimate of $1.21 billion. The last quarter saw the company earning an EPS of $0.48, as the quarterly revenue of the company has increased by 156.5%.

- Advertisement -

The stocks of LEVI traded on Wednesday at $25.48. The quick ratio of the company is 1.30, with a 1.83 current ratio, and a 0.88 debt-to-equity ratio. The market cap of the company is $10.24 billion, with a 35.39 PE ratio, and a 1.14 beta. The year low of the company is $13.14, with a year high set at $30.84. The simple moving average of the company over a period of 50 days is $26.75, with the moving average price of the company over 200 days has been set at $26.95.

Quite a few analysts have already weighed in on the stocks of LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group has increased the price objective of the company, lifting it from $32 to $34 with a rating of outperform in a 9th July research report. Morgan Stanley has also increased the price target of the company from $28 to $36 with a rating of overweight in a 12th July research report. Stifel Nicolaus has also come up with a rating of buy and a price target of $38 in a 2nd August research report.