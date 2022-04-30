Liza Minnelli Seemed Perfectly Normal In A Throwback Pictures Of Oscars 2022

Liza Minnelli, the actor was found in her usual self after her appearance at the Oscars of 2022 which was very controversial. A video was posted by Michael Feinstein, the winner of EGOT, where Liza Minnelli was seen smoking a cigarette and singing a song happily. The song was sung by Billy Rose, Edward Eliscu, and Vincent Youmans and was named ‘Its Gonna Be A Great Day’.

Liza Minnelli Looked Happy And Content While Going At The Oscars 2022

Michael wrote as the caption that he found those throwback picture on his mobile and shared it with the world through Facebook. The car ride was taking Liza, the 76-year-old actor, to the Oscars and she seemed to be excited and happy.

In a previous claim, Michael accused Liza was sabotaged on 27th March in the award show for being determined that she would use a wheelchair on the stage. This showed that she might be suffering from any kind of disease and her health is not good.

In the words of Feinstein, Liza Minnelli only agreed to come to the Oscars if she would be allowed in the chair of the directors. However, though the demand sounded funny, she was trying to manage her back issue. Liza did not want anyone to know about her health issues and be worried about them, rather she wanted to cover them with humor.

However, when she had to present the award for Best Picture with Lady Gaga, a manager on the stage asked her to use a wheelchair on the stage. Though she is a brave warrior, the singer was shaken from the core to go on stage and face the world. It seemed that with the picture on social media, Feinstein is trying to show the world that Liza is fine.

In the previous week, he shared a picture where Liza was smiling while having dinner with Joan Collins. As per a source, Liza Minnelli has been facing some health issues lately, however, currently, she is alright and enjoying the phase.