Machine Gun Kelly Has Responded To Fiancee Megan Fox

As Megan Fox shares a post in Instagram seeking a partner, Machine Gun Kelly, her fiancé shared his thoughts on that matter just a few hours after her post.

Machine Gun Kelly knows what it is to have Megan Fox as a partner. Megan Fox in last Friday wrote to her Instagram that she wants a girlfriend. However, Machine Gun Kelly, her fiancé did not waste time to speak out about her girlfriend’s thoughts about it.

- Advertisement -

Fox in the caption of her post wrote currently she is wanting a girlfriend and interested people can submit applications in her DMs. Machine Gun Kelly wrote in the comments that he does not think anyone has any capacity to fill the position.

Megan got a lot of replies in her comment box where they said that she should not give her hope in this manner. Many including Kaitlyn Bristowe commented sent.

Megan Fox Seeking A Girlfriend: Machine Gun Kelly Replies:

Megan Fox has been open about her sexual orientation since 09. She said that she thinks people were born bisexual before they become old enough and start making subconscious choices depending on the pressure from the society. Megan in that interview clearly stated that she is also a bisexual woman.

- Advertisement -

Fox’s most recent tweet was made after it seemed that she and Machine Gun Kelly did not attend the Christmas Eve party of the Kardashians, which was held by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Bekar, friends of the pair.

On the sets of their crime drama in 2020, they became friends. After being engaged in Jan, the soon-to-be groom announced that his friend Davidson will be a member of his groomsmen.

Fox previously wed Brian Austin with with whom she had three children: Noah Shannon, age 10, Bodhi Ransom, nearly nine, and Journey River, age six. With his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon, Machine Gun Kelly is the dad of Casie Colson, a 13-year-old.