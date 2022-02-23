Love Island Participant Malin Andersson Reveals Her Newborn Daughter’s Name

Malin Andersson and her fiancé Jared had a baby daughter in January. On Tuesday, she published the first photo of her baby daughter and disclosed her unusual name.

The 29-year-old former Love Island star took to social media to share a lovely monochrome portrait of herself cuddling her newborn daughter, naming her Xaya. Malin stated that Xaya was born through an emergency c-section. She characterized the event as a “bittersweet experience” because physicians cut her out of the same scar from her late child Consy’s birth.

Malin Andersson Lost Consy 3 Years Ago

Consy died in 2019 at the age of four weeks after being born seven weeks premature. Malin Andersson said that she underwent an emergency c-section while she was pregnant with Xaya. Doctors extracted Xaya from the scar left by her late daughter Consy. For her, it was a bittersweet event. Messages of congratulations poured in from her 743,000 followers in the comments section. Malin gave birth to her child on her due day, three years after the heartbreaking death of her child Consy.

Malin Andersson announced her new romance in June, however, she seldom updates her social media platforms on her love life.

In August, the reality star revealed that she was having a child with her new lover, who had been a close friend for years before their romance. The announcement came shortly after she disclosed she had a miscarriage earlier this year.

Malin revealed her pregnancy with a charming monochrome photo of herself and Jared holding her pregnant stomach, captioned ‘My next chapter.’ My fresh start. My happily ever after. My entire world. ‘Everything is mine.’

A few months later, Malin had a gender reveal party at her house, where she revealed that she was expecting a daughter.