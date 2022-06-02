Mama June Confirms Marriage To Justin Stroud

“Mama June” Shannon has confirmed she’s a married woman.

“I know you guys been seeing it all over the Internet so we are here to clear up some of the rumors YES me and @officialsmallz1 Really got married back on March 23 on our

six month anniversary,” the reality star captioned an Instagram video Wednesday with her new husband, Justin Stroud.

“and yes it was so spur [of] the moment but if you wanna follow our love story make sure you turn [sic] into mama June from not to hot Road to redemption,” she added, plugging her new TLC show in which fans will apparently get to see just how the couple went from strangers to spouses in six months.

Mama June Admits Her Marriage

In the video, Shannon, 42, admitted she used to be “scared of the M-word,” but Stroud, 34, made her “not be scared of it anymore because he wifey’d me up!”

Page Six confirmed the couple’s marriage Tuesday and obtained exclusive, PDA-heavy photos of the couple on what was assumedly their honeymoon in Panama City, Fla.

Shannon and Stroud previously sparked engagement rumors after they were spotted ring shopping at a Kay Jewelers store in the Auburn Mall in Alabama in March.

Stroud is the star’s first husband, as she was never legally married to ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson (the father of her daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson). They considered themselves married for years regardless.