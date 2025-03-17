Market Momentum Driven by Fed Decision, Nvidia’s AI Unveiling, and Bitcoin’s $85K Challenge

Essential Insights

The Federal Reserve is anticipated to maintain current interest rates, shifting focus towards forthcoming policy indications.

Investors are closely monitoring U.S. economic metrics and decisions from central banks in Europe and Asia.

Nvidia’s GTC event is likely to offer perspective on advancements in AI chips and emerging market trends.

Bitcoin continues to exhibit volatility, struggling to maintain levels above $83,000 due to technical resistance.

An eventful week in the economic calendar is poised to challenge investor confidence, with the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement in the spotlight.

While a continuation of current rates is widely expected, market participants will be on the lookout for indications regarding potential future cuts. Simultaneously, a host of U.S. economic reports, central bank meetings from Europe and Japan, along with Nvidia’s eagerly awaited GTC event could all spur market fluctuations.

In the cryptocurrency arena, Bitcoin’s (BTC) latest price movements are causing traders to remain vigilant. Here’s what to keep an eye on.

Fed Likely to Maintain Rates

The Federal Reserve is poised to declare its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday, March 19, with broad expectations of no alterations.

Though the announcement itself may be straightforward, investors will meticulously scrutinize the central bank’s revised economic forecasts and remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell for hints on future policy directions.

A significant aspect will be the Fed’s “dot plot,” which illustrates policymakers’ interest rate projections. In their December update, officials indicated a slow reduction of rates in the coming years; however, ongoing inflation and changing economic conditions could impact that perspective.

Kathleen Brooks, the research director at XTB, stated to CCN that recent trends—especially the rise in inflation expectations from the University of Michigan survey—indicate that the Fed may be hesitant to lower rates too soon.

“Additionally, Trump’s heightened trade discourse, including potential tariffs, presents further challenges for the Fed as they strive to balance uncertain growth and inflation,” Brooks remarked.

The market will also be attentive to how the Fed addresses recent stock market volatility, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq having difficulty maintaining their gains.

According to Brooks, the central bank is treading a delicate line: managing inflation while avoiding an economic downturn. Any signal from Powell suggesting that rate cuts may not come as swiftly as the markets hope could negatively affect equities and other risk assets.

Focus on U.S. Macroeconomics and Other Central Banks

Aside from the Fed, investors are gearing up for a busy week of economic data releases that could influence market sentiments:

Monday: Retail Sales for February.

Tuesday: Housing Starts for February.

Thursday: Initial Jobless Claims, Philly Fed Manufacturing Data, Existing Home Sales for February.

In Europe, all eyes are on the Eurozone inflation data expected on Wednesday, which is projected to show a slight reduction to 2.4% from 2.5%, remaining above the European Central Bank’s (ECB) 2% goal.

The Bank of England (BOE) is also set to meet on Thursday, with markets anticipating a potential rate cut later in the year.

Current pricing implies a 75% likelihood of a rate cut in May and 55% in August, although ongoing wage growth could lead the BOE to maintain caution.

In Asia, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is forecasted to keep rates unchanged.

However, speculation is growing regarding possible rate hikes later this year, especially in light of recent strong wage negotiations.

A more hawkish stance from the BOJ could strengthen the yen and affect the USD/JPY currency pair.

Nvidia GTC Event: AI Market in Transition

Nvidia takes the spotlight this week as CEO Jensen Huang prepares to keynote at the GTC (GPU Technology Conference), where the company may introduce its upcoming AI chip, the GB300.

Despite a 10% drop in Nvidia’s stock price year-to-date, it experienced a 10% recovery last week, generating optimism among investors.

Analysts believe Huang’s address could be crucial in alleviating concerns regarding the demand for AI chips, especially as Chinese AI models increasingly adopt leaner architectures utilizing less advanced Nvidia chips.

“What Huang communicates about Nvidia, the pivotal player in the U.S. AI sector, could determine whether the Nasdaq 100 can sustain its recent resurgence,” Brooks shared with CCN.

Nvidia is under close observation this week. Despite a 10% decline in stock price so far this year, the stock rebounded impressively last week, climbing by 10%.

In addition to the GB300 AI chip, which may start shipping in May, Nvidia could also preview its Rubin series of graphics processing units (GPUs), scheduled to succeed the current Blackwell processors in 2026.

Bitcoin Struggles to Maintain Above $85,000

Bitcoin remains highly volatile as it nears the $85,000 mark, with recent price movements suggesting increasing bearish pressure. As of March 17, BTC is trading close to $83,500, oscillating between $82,000 and $84,000.

Technical analysis points to weakening momentum, with the RSI dipping below 50% and the MACD nearing crossover points, indicating potential downturns .

Bitcoin continues to lag behind its 100-day SMA, which accentuates resistance levels. If BTC cannot maintain above $73,919, a further decline toward $65,082 or $60,152 could be on the horizon.

The price movements of Bitcoin remain a contentious battleground between bulls and bears, with upcoming macroeconomic developments and Fed guidance likely to dictate its next significant movement.

The central question for traders this week is whether Bitcoin can surpass $90,000 or if it will face another downturn.



