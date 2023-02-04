Matthew McConaughey Admitted That A Fortune Teller Had Asked Him To Star In How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

Matthew McConaughey’s career was altered by “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” and he can thank a fortune teller for that. The 53-year-old recently revealed to Vanity Fair that when considering whether or not to join the 2003 romantic comedy, the universe gave him a message. The actor reminisced about a particular day when he was walking through Sunset Boulevard when he was chanced upon by a guru who wanted to read his fortune quickly. Being the easygoing man that Matthew is, he had no problem with that.

Matthew McConaughey Has A Fortune Teller To Thank For His Stardom

The Guru told him that there was a comedy movie out there for him which he should act in for not only would it be hugely successful, but it would also make him happy- while acting in it, and after the movie was released. And the cadence with which the guru uttered this resonated with the actor who decided to work in the movie. The Oscar winner admitted that while he was initially quite unassuming about the movie, the words of the Guru pushed him to take this leap of faith. And as we have it, he signed in with the movie the next day.

However, McConaughey’s legendary performance is due to more than simply the fortune teller. Kate Hudson claims that Gwyneth Paltrow was initially intended to take on the part of Andie Anderson. But once plans fell through, Hudson agreed to take on the role, and it was she who recommended Matthew McConaughey portray Benjamin Barry. Despite Hudson’s claim that there is “nothing in the works” in terms of a potential sequel, the movie’s 20th anniversary is the following week.