May Stimulus Check Update: Maine Hands Out $850 (Who Qualifies?)

Maine Established Government Website for $850 Stimulus Check – More than 800,000 Maine residents could receive a stimulus check worth $850 by June.

Democratic Governor Janet Mills signed a $1.2 billion supplemental budget into law on April 20, which included provisions for direct stimulus payments to residents. The legislation, which gained bipartisan support in the state legislature, was designed to help residents of the state manage the rising cost of food, fuel, and consumer goods.

New Online Portal for Stimulus Check

On April 22, the governor’s office launched a new “Relief Checks” website that is designed to give people answers about the upcoming stimulus checks. The new online portal answers common questions about stimulus checks in the state, explains the purpose of the checks and helps residents determine if they are eligible to claim the money.

“While the Governor cannot control the impact of COVID-19 on global markets, she can make sure that we deliver to Maine people the resources they need to deal with these higher costs,” the new site reads.

“To help, Governor Mills proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus to the taxpayers of Maine, in the form of $850 direct checks.”

The website also offers resources for people who need help filing taxes, advice on what other relief is available, and how to make sure that residents receive the $850 check as quickly as possible.

Finally, the site also provides information on who to contact with any additional questions.

If you live in Maine and you’re uncertain about your eligibility, now is the time to check out the website.

Stimulus Check – Who Is Eligible?

To be eligible for the stimulus check, the new website explains how individual filers – whether single or married – must earn below $100,000. For those filing as a head of household, the threshold is raised to $150,000. The threshold is then raised to $200,000 for married couples who file their taxes jointly.

Individuals expecting the stimulus check will be required to file their Maine state income tax return before October 31 this year.

