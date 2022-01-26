Meta Has Unveiled Its First AI Supercomputer

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, recently stated that its newly created AI “Research SuperCluster” will be paving the way towards metaverse. The social media company said that it thinks RSC is already one of the fastest supercomputers in the world currently and will snag the first spot when it gets fully functional- sometime around mid-2022. This was reported in a blog post on Monday which unveiled the hardware.

Meta’s Supercomputer Could Herald The Path for Metaverse

The company has written that developing the next generation of AI will definitely require powerful new computers which are capable of quintillions of operations per second. Ultimately, the work that is done by the RSC will be the stepping stone towards building technologies for the next major platform for computing- the metaverse, where applications driven by AI and products will be playing an important role.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of the company added in a Facebook post that the experiences that they have been building for the metaverse would require enormous computing power and RSC will be able to enable new AI models that would learn from trillions of examples, understand hundreds of languages, and more. The machine will be able to function across hundreds of different languages to develop advanced AI for computer vision, speech recognition, and natural language processing.

The company hasn’t yet disclosed where the computer is located, or the costs that are associated with its creation and development. Camilla Russo, the financial analyst, has compared the new machine of Facebook’s parent company to the network of Ethereum, which has been considered by many to be a global supercomputer in the cryptocurrency industry.