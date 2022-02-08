Metaverse To Be Accessed By A Quarter Of The Population By 2026

It is being estimated that by 2026, close to 25% of the world population would have spent at least a single hour per day in the metaverse. The actions done here would be innumerable- anything from work, shopping to entertainment purposes. The report on Monday which published this theory was researched upon by the consulting company Gartner. The company found that in anticipation of this migration to the meta, brands already building the infrastructure to allow their users to replicate their lives in a digital manner.

Metaverse Will Surely Be A Big Thing In The Future

According to Marty Resnick, the vice president of Gartner, brands working on the metaverse will have to collaborate in order to unify the entire universe as most of their users would continue their demands for virtual, three-dimensional, and attractive experiences.

- Advertisement -

He went on to explain that from attending virtual classrooms to buying digital land and constructing virtual homes, these activities are currently being conducted in separate environments. He also believes that 30% of the organizations in the world will have services and products in the digital universe by 2026.

This report about the metaverse after a research firm, Strategy Analytics, found out that the global metaverse market has been forecasted to hit around $42 billion by 2026. However, a report from last November from Grayscale found out that the total valuation might even reach $1 trillion in the coming years. The rate of active users in the digital universe has increased 10x between the start of 2000 and June 2021.

Resnick also pointed out that the very adoption of metaverse technologies is fragmented and nascent, with him urging most investors and organizations to proceed with extreme caution. He said that it was still too early to identify which of the investments will seem viable in the future.