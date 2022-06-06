Michael B Jordan And Lori Harvey Have Broken Up

Michael B Jordan has finally broken up with Lori Harvey after dating for almost a year and a half, as confirmed by sources close to the couple. The source stated that the actor for “A Journal for Jordan and Harvey” are extremely heartbroken as they still have a lot of love left for each other. As it turns out, Michael had been constantly maturing over the course of a relationship and was ready to get tied down to it.

He also let his walls down around her- which opened him to an emotional as well as a romantic relationship for the very first time. Needless to say, the former couple had quite a few great times together and always brought out the best in each other.

Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey Have Called It Splits

In March, Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on the 27th of March- which did mark their debut on the red carpet. Harvey also attended the Cannes Film Festival the previous month on the 17th of May- where she appeared solo on the red carpet for a screening of Final Cut. Rumors of trouble in their paradise between the two started swirling up after she came back from France. Interestingly, the couple had also celebrated their first anniversary in November, months after Jordan had actually made their relationship Instagram official that January.

Michael B Jordan had informed The Hollywood Reporter in December that he had finally found what he was looking for and he had finally found love in his relationship with Harvey. The actor of Black Panther also explained why he actually felt this comfortable opening up about his personal relationship publicly. He claimed that with age, he had finally matured up to know that he could handle the onslaught of opinions as well as being picked apart. He was also extremely conscious of understanding what the other person was going to go through.

Lori, who is the daughter of Steve Harvey, also opened up about her relationship with Michael B Jordan on The Real in September. She stated that both of them balanced each other out and this felt absolutely real to them.