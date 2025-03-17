Michael Saylor’s Strategy Sets Record for Smallest Bitcoin Purchase

Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the largest public corporate holder of Bitcoin globally, has reported its smallest Bitcoin purchase to date.

On March 17, the firm officially revealed its latest acquisition of 130 Bitcoin (BTC), which was purchased for approximately $10.7 million in cash, equating to an average price of around $82,981 per BTC.

This recent Bitcoin buy was financed through the “STRK ATM,” part of a new initiative by Strategy aimed at raising up to $21 billion in new capital to bolster its Bitcoin holdings.

The acquisition of 130 BTC marks the smallest purchase ever recorded by the company, following its initial investment of 21,454 BTC for $250 million in August 2020.

Just 774 BTC away from 500,000 BTC

With this latest acquisition, Strategy and its subsidiaries now possess a total of 499,226 BTC, purchased for an estimated total of $33.1 billion, yielding an average purchase price of around $66,360 per BTC, including fees and expenses.

After this purchase of 130 BTC, Strategy needs just 774 BTC more to reach a total of 500,000 BTC in holdings.

Source: Michael Saylor

According to the Strategy website, the company’s current Bitcoin yield stands at 6.9%, which is considerably lower than its target of 15% for 2025.

Record Smallest Purchase

Despite Bitcoin’s price dropping to multi-month lows below $80,000 last week, Strategy’s most recent acquisition is notably smaller than its previous purchases and is the smallest BTC buy the firm has ever announced.

Before this acquisition, the smallest recorded purchase by Strategy was 169 BTC in August 2024, according to official documentation from the company.

Strategy’s Bitcoin acquisitions in 2025. Source: Strategy

So far in 2025, Strategy has successfully acquired 51,656 BTC through seven announced transactions.

This story is still developing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.