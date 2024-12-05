MLS Executive Claims Apple is Attracting More Viewers Than Anticipated, Assures Transparency

Apple began its partnership with Major League Soccer for the next decade starting with the 2023 season. So how is the league performing in terms of viewership?

MLS Commissioner has indicated that the partnership has led to “more subscribers than we and Apple anticipated,” though this statement is somewhat vague. Nonetheless, the commissioner assures fans that greater “transparency” will follow.

In anticipation of the MLS Cup on Saturday, CNBC’s Alex Sherman conducted an interview with MLS Commissioner Don Garber, inquiring about the Apple streaming contract:

“We have more subscribers than we and Apple thought we would have. We have more people watching our games,” Garber stated. […] “At some point, there’ll be more transparency,” he added. […] “Partnering with a company like Apple allows us to harness technology, data, and multi-stream experiences—things we might not have been able to achieve through traditional television, or even with some other streaming services,” Garber explained. “This collaboration opens opportunities to address challenges and pursue a brighter future.”

Regarding the increase in viewership linked to Lionel Messi, the commissioner believes that another exceptional talent may arise to attract young fans. The hurdle? Messi spent the prime years of his career abroad. Can MLS and Apple generate similar interest in a player dedicated to their career in the United States?

This weekend, the MLS Cup will serve as a preliminary assessment of the Messi phenomenon. The match features the LA Galaxy taking on the New York Red Bulls, while Messi’s Inter Miami team misses out on the final. For a period, MLS on Apple TV+ was closely associated with Lionel Messi. The championship match is scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 4 PM ET, with coverage beginning at 2:30 PM ET.

