MLS Season Pass Unveils Free Promotions with T-Mobile and Comcast, Alongside New Sunday Night Games





Today, Apple announced its plans for the 2025 Major League Soccer season through the MLS Season Pass service. This subscription offers global, unrestricted access to all MLS matches, free from blackouts. The official start date for the 2025 season is February 22, but fans can sign up now to catch preseason matchups like LAFC vs. Liga MX on February 11 and Inter Miami vs. Orlando City on February 14.

This year introduces a special game night on Sundays, dubbed ‘Sunday Night Soccer’. These games will also be available for streaming at no cost to all Apple TV+ subscribers.

While the majority of matches will continue to take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays, the Sunday Night Soccer games will help diversify the schedule and showcase a featured match. Each Sunday Night Soccer event will include dedicated studio programming, pregame and postgame shows, as well as customized graphics packages, broadcasting in both English and Spanish.

Alongside the advantages for Apple TV+ subscribers, the MLS Season Pass is rolling out new promotions in partnership with T-Mobile, Comcast, and DIRECTV.

T-Mobile customers will have the opportunity to redeem a complimentary subscription to the MLS Season Pass, granting access to all games for the 2025 season. This offer was available in 2023 but was missing last year, so it’s great to see it return. T-Mobile users can activate their free subscription using the T-Life app, starting February 18.

Additionally, Apple is collaborating with Comcast to enhance the viewing experience for Xfinity customers with integrated access to MLS Season Pass. This partnership allows live streams to be accessed directly through the Xfinity interface, eliminating the need to open the Apple TV app. The matches will even appear within the channel guide.

Xfinity customers can sign up for MLS Season Pass directly through their accounts to watch all games. As a bonus, MLS 360 will also be available for free to Xfinity customers, offering a compilation of highlights and key moments from all live game broadcasts on match days. The complete MLS Season Pass subscription will be available for free during the inaugural week of the season for Xfinity subscribers.

Similarly, DIRECTV subscribers can subscribe to MLS Season Pass directly through their service, with live games airing on satellite channels 480 to 495. Like Xfinity, DIRECTV customers will enjoy a complimentary first week of MLS Season Pass from February 22 to March 1.

As usual, full-season ticket holders for MLS clubs can claim one free MLS Season Pass subscription.

The standard pricing for MLS Season Pass remains unchanged. Fans can sign up for $14.99 per month or $99 for a full season pass. Apple TV+ subscribers qualify for a discounted rate: $12.99 per month or $79 for the entire season. A single subscription allows sharing with up to six family members using Family Sharing.