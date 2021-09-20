More Stimulus Checks In California

Millions of the eligible citizens of the state of California have received their second round of the stimulus check payments and there are more to come. The first batch of the financial aid payments was dispatched to a total of 600,000 residents of the state. It was distributed on the 17th of August. More payments are to be received within the next few days.

Additional Stimulus Check

The money was already deposited on the 27th of August. The estimated amount was 354 million USD. On that day, the department sent almost 600,000 checks in total. It has been stated that the ones who have their individual taxpayer identification number but do not own a social security number will not be exempted from receiving the stimulus check financial aid payments. The major difference is the fact that the AGI that has been set is 75,000 USD from 30,000 USD. This provides an advanced opportunity for the residents of the state.

As per the eligibility conditions, the gross income must be somewhere between 0 to 75,000 USD for the tax year 2020. Along with that, the person must have been a resident of California in order to receive the stimulus check financial aid payments for over 50% of the tax year 2020. And the dependent must either be a qualifying relative or a qualifying child.

Generally, the state residents will receive the money through the medium they choose while filling their options for the tax returns. The ones who went for direct deposit will directly receive the money in their bank accounts. And the ones who selected the mail option will receive it accordingly. The stimulus checks in the state were provided in order to help the residents of the state in the situation of the ongoing unemployment crisis.