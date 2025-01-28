My Top Picks for MagSafe Stands for iPhone and StandBy





One of my favorite features of the iPhone is StandBy, which transforms your device into a smart display when it is in landscape mode and charging. A great way to maximize the StandBy experience is by utilizing an upright wireless charger.

Continue reading for a detailed look at some of my preferred MagSafe stands for the iPhone, ideal for using with StandBy.

What is StandBy mode?

StandBy mode debuted with iOS 17, providing a new lock screen experience that activates while an iPhone is charging in a landscape orientation. It mirrors the Apple Watch’s Nightstand Mode, displaying a wealth of information when the device isn’t in use.

This mode is highly customizable, allowing you to select from various displays such as Photos, widgets, numerous clock styles, and more. Among its features is an interactive photos display where you can choose themes including Nature, Pets, Cities, and People, or select specific albums from your library.



The clock display in StandBy mode provides a variety of themes, including Digital, Analogue, World, Solar, and Float. Some clock styles even show added information such as temperature or upcoming alarms. Furthermore, notifications, Live Activities, and Siri interactions are part of StandBy mode, appearing in a full-screen format.

Another smart feature of StandBy is its MagSafe location awareness, which retains your preferred screen and widget settings based on where your charger is located.

To activate StandBy mode and customize its features, navigate to the Settings app on your iPhone and choose the “StandBy” menu.

My favorite MagSafe-enabled iPhone stands for MagSafe

Belkin 2-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe



Price: $99.99

Belkin offers many of my favorite Apple accessories, making their MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger a top choice for StandBy. This charger includes a stand that delivers 15W charging for your iPhone, plus a Qi charging pad integrated into its base for AirPods.

What I love about Belkin’s 2-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charger are three key elements. Firstly, it boasts a premium design with a robust base and a sleek chrome finish. Secondly, its compact circular design ensures it occupies minimal space on my desk, even while charging two devices at once. Lastly, it’s officially certified by Apple for MagSafe.

As noted, you should opt for a StandBy charger that supports Apple’s MagSafe technology, as these stands can recall your StandBy preferences.

For instance, I have a MagSafe-enabled stand on my desk and another on my nightstand, each with unique StandBy settings. With MagSafe, the StandBy feature can automatically recall my preferences, displaying the appropriate widgets and options for each stand.

You can purchase the Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger on Amazon today. They also offer a 3-in-1 variant that includes an integrated Apple Watch charger if that suits your needs better.

Satechi Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand



Price: $59.99

If you’re seeking a product akin to the Belkin 2-in-1 stand but desired in an aluminum finish at a lower price, Satechi has an option for you. The Satechi Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand features a vertical charging stand for your iPhone along with a Qi charging pad embedded in the base.

Two facts to consider: First, iPhone wireless charging is limited to 7.5W since this model doesn’t support MagSafe. Second, you will need to provide your own 18/20W power adapter, as it is not included with the Satechi product.

If you can accept these conditions, the Satechi 2-in-1 wireless charger is available on Amazon. They also have a more expensive 3-in-1 version that accommodates Apple Watch charging.

Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe



Price: $134.95

The Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe is a prime contender for best design. This clever device charges your iPhone at 15W, fast-charges your Apple Watch, and powers your AirPods—all contained within a compact, foldable cube.

You can find the Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe available on Amazon now. For a detailed review, check out 9to5Toys.

Nomad Stand One



Price: $100

For those seeking a premium StandBy charger for the iPhone, the Nomad Stand One is an impressive choice. Crafted from solid metal and glass, this upright charger also integrates a braided USB-C cable for charging. It is MagSafe certified and supports charging speeds up to 15W.

With a 21-degree viewing angle, the Nomad Stand One is ideal for StandBy mode usage. The main drawbacks are its higher price point and its limitation to charging only the iPhone.

You can purchase the Nomad Stand One from Amazon today. Additionally, they offer the Nomad Stand One Max for $180, which can charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Check out our full review here.

Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe



Price: $149.99

The latest addition to my setup is the Twelve South HiRise 3 Wireless Charger.

Wirelessly charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods (or a second phone) from a single outlet – includes a 40W international power adapter

Adjust your iPhone’s viewing angle for portrait or landscape to easily view notifications, watch videos, or turn your device into a bedside clock in StandBy Mode

Constructed with an official 15W MagSafe Charger for iPhone, Apple Watch Fast Charger, and a Qi-certified 7.5W wireless charger for AirPods or a second phone

Compact vertical design takes up less space than an iPhone Pro Max

You can order the Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe on Amazon. They also have a more budget-friendly 3-in-1 HiRise 3 wireless charger available on the same platform.

More options



Here are several other iPhone charging stands that would work wonderfully with iOS 17’s StandBy mode: