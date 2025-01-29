Mythic Quest Season Four Now Available for Streaming as Apple TV+ Teases Upcoming Spin-Off

The comedy series Mythic Quest, focused on a video game studio, returns for its fourth season on Apple TV+. Starring Rob McElhenney as Ian, an unconventional game producer, the show explores his team’s challenges in keeping pace with the evolving gaming industry.

Premiering in February 2020, Mythic Quest has become Apple’s longest-running comedy. While a fifth season has yet to be confirmed, plans for a spin-off series are underway, and trailers are beginning to surface.

The spin-off, humorously titled Side Quest, is currently being promoted through trailers available in the Mythic Quest viewing experience on Apple TV+. Viewers can expect the trailer to be released on YouTube shortly.

Side Quest delves into the Mythic Quest universe through a four-part anthology format that focuses more on dramatic narratives rather than comedy. It highlights how video games affect the players, expanding on the success of Mythic Quest’s critically acclaimed standalone episodes like A Dark Quiet Death and Backstory.

The debut of Side Quest is set for March 26, with all four episodes available on that day.

In the meantime, Mythic Quest season four kicks off today with the release of the first two episodes. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly, culminating with the tenth episode airing on March 26. This gives fans a chance to enjoy Side Quest before the Mythic Quest finale.

Both Mythic Quest and Side Quest are exclusives on Apple TV+. You can watch them through the Apple TV app on various devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, PlayStation, and Xbox. Android users can also catch the shows via the web at tv.apple.com.