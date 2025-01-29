Netflix Addresses Major iPhone and iPad App Complaint with a Single Button Update





Great news for iPhone and iPad users: Netflix has introduced a new button that will make your streaming experience smoother and save you precious time.

Indeed! With just one tap, you can download an entire season of a show, a feature that seems long overdue for iOS users (and one that Android users have enjoyed for quite a while). Welcome to a better streaming experience, Netflix users on iPhone and iPad.

We are thrilled to announce that a highly requested Season Download button is now available for all iPhone and iPad users. This convenient feature, loved by Android users, allows you to download every episode in a season with just a single tap. […] On the show’s page, you’ll find the new button positioned next to the Share option. Once you tap it, the entire season will commence downloading automatically—no need to download episodes one by one! Interested in managing your downloads or checking individual episodes? Simply navigate to the Downloads section under the My Netflix tab, where all your downloads will appear.

The recent price hikes are already demonstrating their value. Download the latest Netflix app for iPhone and iPad from the App Store today. Happy watching!

