New Dummy Models Showcase iPhone 17 Air’s Slim Design and Bulkier Pro Variants, Plus More Insights

Thanks to leakster Sonny Dickson, we’ve got our first glimpse at some dummy models for the iPhone 17 series. These dummy models showcase several aspects: redesigned camera bumps across the Air and Pro models, MagSafe compatibility for all models, variations in thickness, and more.

While these dummy models don’t reveal much that is particularly new in terms of their design, it is worth noting that all iPhone 17 variants come equipped with MagSafe.

After the removal of MagSafe from the iPhone 16e, there were questions about whether the iPhone 17 Air would include it given its sleek design. There were also rumors that MagSafe might interfere with the C1 chip. Fortunately, it seems that the iPhone 17 Air will retain the MagSafe feature.

Moreover, the iPhone 17 Air will feature a slightly modified Dynamic Island, positioning the front-facing camera on the left side of the pill. In contrast, the camera on the iPhone 14 Pro and subsequent models has been placed on the right side. This will continue for the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max models, but not for the 17 Air.

Lastly, we get a clear picture of the thickness variations. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be significantly slimmer, while the iPhone 17 Pro models are set to be noticeably thicker. The standard iPhone 17’s size appears to remain about the same.











You can view Sonny Dickson’s tweet to see the complete collection of images.

What are your thoughts on these iPhone 17 dummy models? Share your opinions in the comments.

