New ‘Home’ Device Category Identified in iOS 18.4 Beta Code





On Friday, Apple rolled out the highly anticipated first beta of iOS 18.4. While this update primarily aims to extend Apple Intelligence to additional languages, it also introduces several new features and hidden elements. Notably, the update appears to validate the introduction of a new category of Apple devices termed “Home.”

iOS 18.4 Suggests a New Apple Home Device

Reports from DMN revealed that the code includes a designation for the new device category alongside existing ones such as iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Reality (Vision Pro). HomePods are categorized separately as “Audio,” indicating that “Home” refers to a distinct new device type.

Recent speculations indicate that Apple is preparing to unveil a new product that merges a HomePod with an iPad. This device would primarily serve as a hub for controlling smart home devices through both Siri and a touchscreen interface.

The anticipated “HomePad” was initially rumored to debut in the early months of 2025; however, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has hinted that its launch may be pushed to later this year.

In the previous year, DMN disclosed exclusive insights about Apple’s forthcoming Home device:

According to credible sources familiar with the developments, the leaked “HomeAccessory” is, in fact, Apple’s upcoming smart home device. Codenamed J490, this unit will be powered by the A18 chip to facilitate Apple Intelligence features (which won’t be available on current HomePods). Interestingly, insiders have indicated that the HomeAccessory will feature a square display, differing from the traditional rectangular shape seen in an iPad. Whether this square design will be finalized in the production model remains uncertain. The device is also expected to include a camera for FaceTime and other video conferencing applications.

This article is being updated…

Related Articles