New Mythic Quest Premieres on Apple TV+ Tonight: Here’s What the Reviews Are Saying

Mythic Quest ‘has not missed a step’ in season 4

The previous season of Mythic Quest concluded more than two years ago, creating a notable delay for fans awaiting new episodes. However, early reviews for season 4 suggest that the Apple TV+ series is returning with its signature strength.

Emma Fraser from IGN shares her thoughts:

Mythic Quest continues to be sharp and insightful in its portrayal of the video game development scene… The much-anticipated return to the MQ office is a testament to its enduring quality.

Brian Tallerico from AV Club remarks:

One of the most remarkable aspects of Mythic Quest is its ability to stay fresh, diving deeper into the nuanced emotions of its characters, their fervent desire for approval, and the egos that serve as a rich source of humor each season. This season is no different.

Christopher Livingston at PC Gamer notes:

the series hasn’t lost its touch. Mythic Quest Season 4… proves it remains an agile comedy infused with heart, filled with enough gaming nods to entertain enthusiasts while ensuring that it’s accessible to non-gamers.

Livingston further described Mythic Quest as being the “best it’s been since its debut season.”

AI takes center stage in new season with comedic flair

A recurring theme in Mythic Quest’s new season is the increasing influence of AI in both gaming and the broader world. True to its nature, the show seems to employ AI for both comedic and heartfelt storytelling.

Rahul Majumdar writes for Newsweek:

The series has consistently found humor in issues that have frustrated both players and developers. AI’s rising prominence in technology makes it fitting for an episode to explore uncanny AI representations of the main characters. The witty exchanges between Ian and Poppy and their AI counterparts are not only clever but also deeply insightful, showcasing Mythic Quest at its finest.

You can view the first three seasons of Mythic Quest now with an Apple TV+ subscription, and the first episodes of season 4 will premiere at 9 p.m. ET on January 28.

