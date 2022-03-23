New Stimulus Check Idea From Joe Biden In 2022

The average price of gas this week has decreased a bit, however, not to a substantial level. The price of gas per gallon dropped 6 cents this Friday compared to the last week from $4.33 to $4.27. Another good news is that the price of oil has gone down in recent times, but it is still enough to hit people hard.

Pre-Paid Gas Cards For Americans Just Like Stimulus Check

The cost of oil and gas will be uncertain for a while as Joe Biden, the President of America, has sent many sanctions against Russia, a leading producer of energy and oil. The price of gas has gone up rapidly and as per data, it is double the price of gas in the year 2019. Thus, Joe Biden planned to launch more stimulus checks to help the citizens pay for the rising gas price.

In the reports of Axios, the administration of Biden has planned to send pre-paid cards for gas to the majority of citizens of America. The pandemic has almost ended and offices have reopened which is posing a threat to the people as the price of gas is rising.

However, as per a House Democrat, the White House reviews this proposal and rejected it as the project will be very expensive and challenging for the IRS. The IRS is busy handling the enormous tax files and its backlog associated with stimulus checks and thus, to conduct and administer the entire new process will be hard for them.

In the views of a spokesperson, the idea of gas cards is not feasible and is full of challenges and thus, is not taken as seriously as stimulus checks by the administration of Joe Biden. This news came three days after the purchase of 3million barrels of oil at a discounted rate by the Indian Corp from the Russians. Following this incident, the supply of oil has become free in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the U.S.