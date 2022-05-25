Nick Cannon Talks About His 5 Baby Mamas

As Nick Cannon prepares for the birth of his eighth kid, he’s talking about the relationships between all of his children’s moms. Nick Cannon has had enough failed relationships to know that marriage isn’t for him, but he isn’t ruling out the possibility of it occurring again.

The creator and presenter of “Wild ‘N Out” took a seat with the creator of the “It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper” podcast and explained why his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, will most likely be his only marriage.

- Advertisement -

Nick claims to be embarking on a new chapter in his life, one that does not entail marriage. If he were to explore another marriage, he’d have to be “offered with stuff that I’ve never seen before,” as he put it.

Nick Cannon Believes That He Is Not Marriage Material

So, technically, he’s saying there’s a chance — but, based on the video, it appears to be a tiny one. While Nick Cannon assured Raq that he loves all of his eight children, he also stated that tying the knot isn’t his cup of tea. Last week, Nick disclosed that he is considering a vasectomy. Nick revealed the gender of his eighth kid with Johnny Manziel’s ex-wife, Bre Tiesi, in January. While they looked to be romantically involved, that is certainly not the case anymore. Nick had just revealed a month before that his 5-month-old son Zen, who he had with model Alyssa Scott, had died of cancer.

Nick Cannon’s seventh kid was Zen. Nick has been busy with four children born in the last 18 months. Nick’s only previous marriage was to Mariah in 2008, and the couple produced twins before divorcing in 2016.