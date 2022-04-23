Nicolas Cage Reveals Name Of Baby

Nicolas Cage is one of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood. He is labeled as a fantastic actor and has fans from all over the world. His exceptional acting skills have earned him quite a number of accolades.

Cage is currently going through one of the best phases of his life. The fifty-eight-year-old actor will soon become a father. Cage is married to Riko Shibata who is currently bearing Cage’s child. The news of the pregnancy was conveyed in the month of January. Nicolas has gladly declared the name and the sex of his upcoming baby. The announcement was made recently. Cage appeared in an interview in

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”. In the middle of the interview, Nicolas Cage revealed that he will be having a girl child. The actor also went on to disclose the name of her baby, Lenon Augie. Cage said that the name drew its inspiration from his favorite song of the Beatles and his father, August Coppola.

Let us learn more details about the story below.

Nicolas Cage Excited About Having A Girl Child

Nicolas Cage seemed super excited to become a father. The actor beamed with happiness as he revealed that he will be having a baby girl.

He stated that it will be one of the most beautiful experiences in his life. Cage also conveyed that he was thrilled at the thought of having a baby.

The actor referred to the journey as one of the biggest adventures.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibtata met a couple of years earlier. After dating for a year, the duo married each other in the month of February, 2021.

This was the fifth marriage for Nicolas.