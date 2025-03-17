



Apple prioritizes on-device AI processing when possible but resorts to its Apple Intelligence servers, known as Private Cloud Compute (PCC), for more demanding tasks.

If you’re interested in what data has been transmitted to PCC, you can access privacy reports on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. However, those at DMN who have checked their reports found them to be completely empty.

This doesn’t imply that Apple is withholding information. Instead, it likely reflects either infrequent use of Apple Intelligence features or that those features we do use are fully capable of operating on-device.

The feature was initially introduced in beta last summer.

To protect user privacy, Apple has designed Private Compute Modules (PCC) with proprietary chips to process requests online using end-to-end encryption, ensuring that even Apple cannot access this data. Devices compatible with iOS 18.1 or macOS 15.1 beta feature a new “Apple Intelligence Report” menu in the Privacy & Security settings. Users can generate a report detailing their interactions with Apple Intelligence by navigating to this menu.

You have the option to select the time period for this report, ranging from a minimum of 15 minutes to a maximum of seven days.

A number of staff members at DMN have tried setting the duration to seven days, but all have reported finding their reports completely devoid of content.



Our Apple Intelligence Privacy Reports Are Blank – What About Yours? [Poll] 3

To check the reports on your own devices, navigate to Settings > Privacy & Security and scroll down to Transparency Logs.



Our Apple Intelligence Privacy Reports Are Blank – What About Yours? [Poll] 4

Have you found your reports to be empty as well, or have you noticed any data? We invite you to participate in our poll and share your insights in the comments section.

Photo by Dmitry Mashkin on Unsplash