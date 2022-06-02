Owen Wilson Reports Theft

Owen Wilson is one of the most decorated actors in America. He has appeared in several movies and has been praised for his exceptional acting abilities. He is considered one of the most talented and promising actors of recent times. Wilson has won many hearts with his acting. He has international fame and fans from all over the world. However, the recent days have not gone well with him.

Wilson has faced theft in front of his own house recently. The incident was informed to the police by the actor himself. He stated that a thief broke into his house and stole the tires and rims of his million-dollar Tesla car. According to the police, the usual place Owen Wilson used to park his cars is in front of his house which is situated in Santa Monica. According to initial estimates, the loss is several thousand dollars for Wilson. The approximate expense he will have to bear for replacing the missing parts of the cars is expected to be around $4000. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Owen Wilson Has His Car Tires Stolen

Owen Wilson is having a tough time recently. He has fallen victim to theft in front of his own house. Recently, while strolling around his Santa Monica house in California, the actor suddenly caught sight of his Tesla car. He was shocked to see that significant parts of the car like rims and tires are missing.

The police have begun their investigations and are checking the closed-circuit cameras around Owen Wilson’s home. Due to the cost of the tires, the level of theft is being considered at a serious level by the police.