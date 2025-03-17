ParkMobile Settles Data Breach for $32.8M – Here’s How to Claim Your Portion!

ParkMobile to Settle Data Breach Lawsuit for $32.8 Million: In a notable turn of events, ParkMobile has consented to pay $32.8 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit linked to a 2021 data breach that compromised sensitive user data. If you were a customer of ParkMobile during that time frame, you might qualify for compensation. Here’s everything you need to understand about the settlement, the criteria for eligibility, and the process to successfully file your claim.

ParkMobile to Settle Data Breach for $32.8 Million

ParkMobile to Settle Data Breach Lawsuit for $32.8 Million

Topic Details Settlement Amount $32.8 million Eligibility ParkMobile users affected by the 2021 data breach Deadline to File March 25, 2025 (Tentative) Compensation Amount Up to $25 cash payment or a $1 credit in the ParkMobile app Final Approval Hearing March 13, 2025 Official Website ParkMobileSettlement.com

The ParkMobile data breach settlement presents an essential opportunity for affected users to claim compensation for the inconvenience and risks introduced by the 2021 breach. Ensure that you file your claim before the March 5, 2025 deadline to secure your rightful share of the $32.8 million settlement.

Understanding the ParkMobile Data Breach Settlement

In March 2021, ParkMobile, a widely-used parking app servicing over 30 million Americans, experienced a considerable data breach. The breach revealed sensitive information such as:

Email addresses

Phone numbers

License plate numbers

Encrypted passwords

While ParkMobile confirmed that no credit card information or social security numbers were leaked, the incident prompted serious privacy concerns. Numerous users expressed fears about their compromised data being sold on the dark web, leading to potential identity theft risks.

What Led to the Breach?

The breach was attributed to a vulnerability in a third-party software component that ParkMobile utilized. This flaw permitted cybercriminals to circumvent security protocols and gain access to sensitive data. Cybersecurity experts emphasized this event as a warning about the risks posed by external dependencies, particularly for extensive platforms that integrate third-party services. Since then, ParkMobile has undertaken measures to bolster its security framework, including upgraded encryption protocols and enhanced monitoring of potential threats.

Who Is Qualified for Data Breach Settlement Compensation?

You may qualify for a payout if you:

Utilized the ParkMobile app prior to March 2021

Had your data compromised in the breach

ParkMobile has automatically recognized affected users, and you should have received an email notification if you qualify. If unsure, you can visit the official settlement website to verify your eligibility.

What If I Can’t Recall My ParkMobile Usage?

If you’re unsure about your engagement with ParkMobile or whether your data has been compromised, you can review past receipts, email confirmations, or even your smartphone’s app history for verification.

How to Submit Your Claim for the Data Breach Settlement

Filing a claim is straightforward and can be done in just a few minutes. Follow these steps:

Step 1: Collect Your Information

Get ready with your:

ParkMobile account email (linked to your affected account)

(linked to your affected account) Documentation of losses (if claiming expenses related to the breach)

(if claiming expenses related to the breach) Proof of identity (if requested for validation)

Step 2: Navigate to the Settlement Website

Visit ParkMobileSettlement.com. This is the official platform for submitting claims and obtaining further details about the settlement.

Step 3: Fill Out the Claim Form

On the website:

Select your preferred type of compensation: Cash Payment or App Credit. Input your contact information, ParkMobile account details, and any required supporting documents. Make sure to specify any documented losses, like identity theft monitoring costs or banking fees, to enhance your potential payout.

Step 4: Submit Your Claim

Thoroughly review the information before submitting your claim. Expect to receive a confirmation email upon successful submission. Keep this email as proof of your claim submission.

Step 5: Check Your Email for Updates

ParkMobile will send email updates regarding your claim status, so remember to regularly check your inbox.

What Kind of Compensation Can You Anticipate?