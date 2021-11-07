Stimulus Check Update: People Who Could Get The Stimulus Check Next Year

With the possibility of a 4th stimulus check from the federal administration fading with each passing day, people are being forced to look at other avenues for getting support from the government. One citizen group that could hope for a stimulus check is people who welcomed a child into their family in 2021.

Such individuals and families will be entitled to the stimulus check in 2022 under the new COVID-19 relief plan. These parents of newborn babies are eligible for a check of $1,400 max under the terms of the third stimulus check that was sent out starting March 2021.

Eligibility For The Stimulus Check For Children Born In 2021

Parents of children born in 2021 must file their income tax return to be filed in 2022 next year to be eligible for this check, in 2022.

GOP legislators have decried the bill on grounds of a lack of bipartisanship in the drafting process. But polls have revealed that the legislation was popular with Americans, cutting across the political spectrum.

Single parents who earn $75,000 or below and a couple who earn $150,000 and below are eligible for the complete amount of this stimulus check. once the baby is welcomed into the family, the parents can receive the additional $1,400 after filing their income tax return for 2021 in 2022. Parents are also qualified for a smaller amount if they earn below $160,000.

Parents of such children born in 2021 are also eligible for the expanded CTC check that also is within the federal administration’s stimulus check under the Economic Impact Payments.

Even parents of adopted children are eligible for this scheme. While the option to inform the IRS about the addition to the family could make you eligible for the stimulus check-in 2021. Applicants can still get the maximum amount of $3,600 when they file their tax returns for 2021 next year. You would then claim the child as an initial dependent.