Pete Davidson Rejoins Instagram After The Drama With Kanye West

Pete Davidson has joined Instagram again on Thursday and did not waste a minute to keep up with Kim and Sebastian Stan.

Kanye West has followed Pete on the platform but Pete has not responded to the request.

Pete Davidson, 28, has not posted anything to his new Instagram page, but a verified profile was created on Instagram on Wednesday, Feb 16.

The @pmd account does not have a profile picture, right now, nor is following any accounts at the time of publication.

The Pete Davidson And Kanye Drama Has Reached Its Peak

Several days ago, Kanye West had broken the internet by slamming Pete Davidson, who has been dating his estranged wife, Kim. Those messages have now been deleted.

“NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN,” West captioned an alleged text message exchange on Sunday, February 13, referencing his four children with the 41-year-old Skims founder.

Pete Davidson had written down a text, which was later shared by West, which read: “As a man, I’d never get [in the] way of your children. That’s a promise. How you guys [go about] raising your kids is your [business] and not mine. I do hope [one] day I can meet them and we [can] all be friends.”

West kept the flames on by doubling down and calling Pete, “Skete” instead of his name.

“HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN,” he wrote on Sunday.