Phoebe Bridgers Admits Aborting Her Child

Phoebe Bridgers is one of the most popular names in the American entertainment industry. She is one of the leading singers and songwriters of recent times. However, the singer seems to have shared one of her secrets recently. Phoebe stated that she opted for an abortion in the previous year. The singer shared the news on her verified account on Twitter. She commented that the abortion took place in the month of October. The singer was on a tour while the process was being executed.

Phoebe stated that the decision was a part of her planned parenthood. She wanted to plan when to enjoy the duties of a mother. The singer feels that every individual must have the access and freedom to make such decisions. This revelation has become more significant after the abortion rights controversy in the US.

- Advertisement -

Politico has published a Supreme Court draft order that might overturn the Roe v Wade case. The draft of the verdict was obtained shockingly by Politico. Most people thought it to be false. However, the Court admitted and confirmed the authenticity of the leak. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Phoebe Bridgers Shares Her Abortion Story

Phoebe Bridgers has publicly revealed her decision to opt for an abortion recently. The post went viral in no time.

Most of the users heaped praises on the singer. All of them saluted the singer for her guts to share such sensitive news publicly.

- Advertisement -

Phoebe Bridgeton has always been a rebel. She has never hesitated to voice her opinions publicly.

The singer has previously addressed the public about the importance of mental health. Phoebe has also received a number of Grammy nominations.