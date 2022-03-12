Polygon Has Gone Through Service Outage

Polygon, the layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum has not been able to produce any new block for around 11 hours. Most of the developers have been attributing this problem to a technical upgrade taking place on the network. On Thursday, the network developers of the scaling solution had gone ahead and notified the users that the forum of the project would be experiencing some major downtime which would start at around 5.50 pm UTC. The reason provided was that the network would be undergoing maintenance that was required on one of the three layers of the network.

Polygon Outage Concerns Users

The developers believe that there could be a bug in the upgrade which had been affecting the consensus- while causing major Heimdall validators to be on different versions of the same chain. It would also be made possible if they could not reach a ⅔ consensus of Polygon. As mentioned earlier, the outage started at around 5.54 pm UTC.

The team from Polygon then went on and issued an update at around 1:30 am UTC, where they explained that it was still working round the clock to fix the problems. They further claimed that a hotfix had been deployed which would help in the making of bocks. The hotfix does not really appear to have taken effect while the report was being published. The team also assured the followers of the scaling solution that every data currently on-chain was absolutely safe.

While most of the dedicated users of Polygon understood that the outage was to be expected, rumblings did begin by the sixth hour in the community. Most of the users also pointed out concerns at the extended amount of time for the outage.