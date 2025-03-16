President Trump Revives Foreign Stocks for a Stronger Market

President Trump has vowed to usher in an era of American exceptionalism through policies prioritizing the United States over other nations.

However, the initial actions taken by Mr. Trump during his presidency have had a counterproductive effect on the American stock market.

The S&P 500, which had consistently outperformed global stock indices, is now lagging behind major markets in Europe and China, as investors shift their funds away from the United States and diversify worldwide.

Since Mr. Trump’s inauguration, the S&P 500 has decreased by 6 percent, while Germany’s Dax index has increased by 10 percent, and the Europe-wide Stoxx 600 index has risen by over 4 percent. Other U.S. indices have performed even worse, as European markets have gained momentum due to increased military spending prompted by Mr. Trump’s insistence that those nations take more responsibility for their defense.